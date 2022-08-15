Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 near Vail

A deadly crash shut down I-10 westbound at milepost 290 near Vail according to ADOT.

That crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety a Mazda sedan going the wrong-way in the westbound lane collided with a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Mazda was admitted to the hospital for serious injuries. That driver was suspected of being impaired.

DPS tells us a child in the front passenger seat of that Mazda died at the scene.

Two adults and two children in the Camry were also taken to the hospital.

----

