Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 near Vail

vail crash
Google Maps
vail crash
Posted at 5:21 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 08:21:02-04

A deadly crash shut down I-10 westbound at milepost 290 near Vail according to ADOT.

That crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety a Mazda sedan going the wrong-way in the westbound lane collided with a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Mazda was admitted to the hospital for serious injuries. That driver was suspected of being impaired.

DPS tells us a child in the front passenger seat of that Mazda died at the scene.

Two adults and two children in the Camry were also taken to the hospital.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hiring Heidi

👷‍♀️👩‍🍳 Email hiringheidi@kgun9.com!