I-10 and Grant Road back open after deadly crash shuts down highway Sunday night

UPDATE: 5:51 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says they've reopened the section of I-10 near Grant Rd. to traffic.

ORIGINAL POST

One person is dead after crash on I-10 near the Grant Road exit.

That Westbound section of the highway is closed near milepost 225. Arizona Department of Public Safety says the road will be closed for an "extended period of time."

They're asking drivers headed Westbound to exit at Grant Rd. and re-enter I-10 at Miracle Mile.

A DPS spokesperson says troopers responded to the area Sunday night for a fatality involving a pedestrian but wouldn't provide more information.

