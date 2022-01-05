Deadly crash shuts down I10 EB near Houghton Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a deadly crash involving a pedestrian has closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Houghton Rd.
DPS says after 11 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement got the call about the incident involving one vehicle and a pedestrian. It happened on I-10 at milepost 275, just west of Houghton.
DPS says impairment is not a factor.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed at Houghton, where all traffic must exit.
There is no estimated time to reopen the road.
*UPDATE* I-10 EB is CLOSED at Houghton Road due to this crash; all traffic must exit the freeway at Houghton. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 5, 2022
