Deadly crash shuts down I10 EB near Houghton Rd.

Posted at 2:22 AM, Jan 05, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a deadly crash involving a pedestrian has closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Houghton Rd.

DPS says after 11 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement got the call about the incident involving one vehicle and a pedestrian. It happened on I-10 at milepost 275, just west of Houghton.

DPS says impairment is not a factor.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed at Houghton, where all traffic must exit.

There is no estimated time to reopen the road.

