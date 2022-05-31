Deadly crash on River and La Canada involving a motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near River Road.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of West River Road and North La Canada Drive.

A Kia Sport Utility Vehicle was on La Canada in the left turn lane to go on River Road.

That's when 26 year-year old Jose Fraijo was traveling on La Canada Drive on his Kawasaki motorcycle, causing the two vehicles to collide in the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Fraijo was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries.

Neither driver was impaired or speeding.

The incident is still under investigation.