Deadly crash on Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released new information about a crash that occurred on Aug. 12 around 10:15p.m. on 8500 block of South Nogales Highway.
23-year-old Jacob Bianco, who was driving a Chevrolet, died on Sunday, Aug. 21 as a result of injuries sustained in the wreck.
Deputies who responded to the scene found Bianco, the only occupant of the damaged Chevrolet passenger vehicle. He was transport to the hospital.
The other vehicle, a GMC SUV, had two occupants who were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
According to PCSD, Bianco was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Nogales Highway when he collided with the rear of the GMC.
The investigation is still ongoing.
