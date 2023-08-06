Deadly crash off of South Country Club and East Valencia roads, driver runs away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving three vehicles, which lead to the death of one passenger.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 it all began just before 4:15 a.m. Friday when a speeding red 2003 GMC Yukon ran a stop sign heading west on East Valencia Road. This led it to crash with a southbound white 2003 Freightliner pulling a 2012 Hyundai trailer on South Country Club Road.

Sgt. Gradillas said the Yukon continued west and hit a traffic signal in the median before crashing into a black 2012 Ford Fusion which had stopped in the left turn bay on the eastbound side of East Valencia Road.

According to investigators, the driver of the Yukon was going faster than 80 MPH and ran away before responding officers could get to the scene.

A passenger of the Yukon, 34-year-old Carlos Martinez, passed away at the Banner University Medical Center after emergency crews took him and two others to the hospital, Sgt. Gradillas confirmed.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about this crash, please call 911 or 88-CRIME