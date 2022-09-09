Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Grant Road.

The incident occurred on Sept. 3 around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grant Road and North Palo Verde Avenue.

It involved a woman pedestrian and multiple cars.

The woman was identified as 21-year-old Kendra Roberts.

Roberts was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, Roberts was trying to cross Grant Road from south to north in a marked crosswalk equipped with a HAWK signal.

Witnesses say the signal was not activated when Roberts was crossing.

At that time, a white 2002 Lexus ES was traveling westbound on Grant Road and struck Roberts.

The Lexus left the scene but later returned and cooperated with the investigation.

Following that, Roberts was hit by two more vehicles.

The second vehicle is unknown and left the scene before police arrived.

The third vehicle, a red 2016 Honda Accord, immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

According to TPD, the divers of Lexus and Honda were not impaired at the time of the collision. Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk by the Lexus is the major contributing factor of the collision.

On Sept. 8, TPD was notified that Roberts had passed away. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.