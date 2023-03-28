Watch Now
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian at Roger Road and Tyndall Avenue

TPD says pedestrian had narcotics and paraphernalia in his possession
Posted at 5:36 PM, Mar 27, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a deadly crash on Sunday, March 26 involving a male pedestrian and a silver 2002 Mercury Mountaineer.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Roger Road and North Tyndall Avenue.

According to TPD, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity remains withheld at this time.

Officers say the pedestrian was attempting to cross Roger Road from north to south when he was struck by the Mercury, which was traveling westbound at the same time.

The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, and investigators found narcotics and paraphernalia in his possession.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

He was not impaired at the time.

No charges or citations have been issued as investigation remains ongoing.

