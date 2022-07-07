Deadly bike crash near Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to a deadly crash involving a bicyclist near Alvernon Way.

The incident occurred Thursday morning around 9 a.m. near North Alvernon Way and East Mabel Street.

Officers received numerous calls reporting a crash involving a white pickup truck and bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers identified the bicyclist as 89-year-old David Kenneth Morgan. Next of kin was notified.

According to the TPD, Morgan was riding his bicycle northbound on Alvernon Way in the bicycle lane

He began to swerve left into the curb lane prior to suddenly entering the media lane, where a northbound white Ram pickup struck him.

The driver of the pickup, a man in his 50s, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Police confirm the driver was not impaired.

According to TPD, detectives also said Morgan's “unsafe movement” is the major contributing factor in the collision. This investigation is still on-going; however, it is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued."