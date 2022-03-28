Dead horse found tied to a tree with hooves bound

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies responded to the desert area of Bopp Road and Rena Road in reference to a deceased horse on February 26, 2022.

Deputies found a dead horse tied to a tree with bound hooved and obvious head trauma.

Detectives from the Animal Cruelty Unit were notified and took over the investigation.

A professional farrier appeared to have looked after the horse.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-Crime.

