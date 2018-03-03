Dead horse discovered east of Tucson

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - A dead horse was found near East Old Spanish Trail and South X9 Ranch Road on Wednesday morning.
An initial investigation by the Pima County Sheriff's Department indicates that the horse was dead before it was discarded in the area.
PCSD and the Arizona State Livestock Department are actively investigating the incident.
If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.