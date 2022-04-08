DEA seeing a nationwide spike in fentanyl overdose events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says there is a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass overdose events involving three or more overdoses occurring around the same time at the same location.

The overdoses happen when unsuspecting victims think they are consuming cocaine, but it is really fentanyl.

In the past two months, there have been over seven confirmed mass overdose events across the United States resulting in 58 overdoses and 29 overdose deaths says the DEA.

If you witness a mass overdose event DEA is asking that you reach out to your local DEA office.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

