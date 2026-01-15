Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DEA confirms narcotics investigation near Peter Piper Pizza on Southside; denies ICE involvement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confirmed it conducted a narcotics investigation near a Peter Piper Pizza, on S. 12th Avenue near Ajo, that resulted in multiple detentions, drug seizures, and firearms confiscated earlier this week.

According to DEA officials, agents were conducting an investigation near the Peter Piper Pizza on South 12th Avenue when multiple subjects were detained.

The operation resulted in the seizure of kilogram quantities of narcotics and more than six firearms.

The DEA says the investigation is ongoing and more information may be available in the coming weeks.

Underwood also confirmed the operation did not involve Homeland Security Investigations or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The agency further denied rumors that shots were fired during the incident, saying no gunfire occurred.

