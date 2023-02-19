Day one of the Tucson Rodeo didn't disappoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s an event that’s been a yearly staple in Tucson for nearly 100 years: the Tucson Rodeo.

This weekend marks the start of the 98th annual Tucson Rodeo. Featuring all types of livestock, over ninety vendors, and, of course, world champion cowboys and cowgirls.

"The crowd is just so excited, and there’s just something going on this year about [it]," said Tucson Rodeo Chairman Jose Calderon.

There certainly was plenty to be excited about as the event kicked off under perfect weather conditions: sunshine.

"The weather has been beautiful," said Stephanie Conner, who was at her first rodeo event. "So that helps with everybody’s mood, right?"

Another attendee, Kathy Gowinih, agreed, "The weather, thank goodness for the weather because that’s ninety percent of it. I’ve been out here when it snowed."

From the delicious food options to the horse races and bull riding, this year's rodeo is expected to draw around 70,000 people over the course of the six-day event.

"If you come out here right now, you see from two years old [up to] 102, you know? We see everybody come out here," Calderon said. "Like I said, it’s a big family gathering out here, so we’re excited to see that."

"I’m really hoping to see some bull riding, I’ve never seen that before. So I’d like to check that out," Conner said.

For one young attendee, this isn't her first rodeo and she wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"I was so excited I told my parents if I couldn’t come this year, I’d start crying," the young girl said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

