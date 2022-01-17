Day of service: Americorps service projects honor Dr. King's legacy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While many have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off, Arizona's Americorps chapter called Arizona Serve said it's a day on. Today is declared a national day of service and Arizona Serve has many project planned to help the community.

The organization has four service projects planned today that include packing naloxone kits, reviving a community garden, restoring the Santa Cruz River Wash and cleaning up a local boys and girls club. The projects run from 1pm to 4pm today.

If you aren't able to make the service projects today, there is a diaper drive that is running all week, which donates diapers to the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona. Community members can donate boxes of diapers at Changemaker High School until January 24.

