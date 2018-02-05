Day laborer convicted of 2016 murder

TUCSON, Ariz. - A day laborer was convicted of first-degree murder Friday.
Authorities say Ralph Pops Carter was hired to work construction he picked up a metal stake used to shape concrete and beat Juan Martin Cuen-Amavizca to death in November 2016. He then took Cuen-Amavizca's wallet, put on his clothes and drove off in his work truck, leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit before he was arrested.
Carter was convicted of first degree murder, armed robbery, theft of means of transportation and fleeing from law enforcement.