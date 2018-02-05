Day laborer convicted of 2016 murder

TUCSON, Ariz. - A day laborer was convicted of first-degree murder Friday.

Authorities say Ralph Pops Carter was hired to work construction he picked up a metal stake used to shape concrete and beat Juan Martin Cuen-Amavizca to death in November 2016. He then took Cuen-Amavizca's wallet, put on his clothes and drove off in his work truck, leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit before he was arrested.

Carter was convicted of first degree murder, armed robbery, theft of means of transportation and fleeing from law enforcement.

He will be sentenced Feb. 28.