Davis-Monthan selected as new location for 492nd Special Operations Wing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of the Air Force has selected Davis-Monthan Air Force Base as the new location for the 492nd Special Operations Wing.

According to a press release from the Air Force, the plan to establish the 492nd SOW at Davis-Monthan AFB, which was originally announced in August 2023, has been refined to prioritize mission effectiveness, cost efficiency and alignment with Air Force and Department of War priorities.

Following the required environmental analysis, the following units will relocate to Davis-Monthan:

• Headquarters, 492nd Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida

• 492nd Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron at Duke Field, Florida.

• 319th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida

• Air Combat Command Intelligence Squadron, new activation

According to the release, Davis-Monthan has been identified as the preferred location for the following units as part of the 492nd SOW:

• 34th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida

• 20th Special Operations Squadron and 20th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico

The Air Force plans to begin the required environmental analysis on proposed changes this fall.

