Davis-Monthan rescue crews helping in Hurricane Helene aftermath

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About a hundred rescue specialists from Davis-Monthan are helping with recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

They have been working in Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee, using helicopters and other equipment to help communities devastated by floods from Helene’s heavy rains.

The rescue units are trained to extract troops from combat zones, often while being shot at—but they’ve used their rescue skills to help all sorts of people in trouble—in hurricane zones and in other dangerous situations around the world.

Davis-Monthan says there’s no decision yet on whether DM rescue crews will deploy to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. It’s still bearing down on the west coast of Florida.

