Davis-Monthan based A-10 Demo Team's jets are ready for Super Bowl Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Davis-Monthan based A-10 Demonstration Team is ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

The jets arrived yesterday at Los Angeles.

The jets arrived in LA yesterday in preparation for the #AFFlyover during #SBLVI.



Can’t wait for Sunday! pic.twitter.com/loayRtPw3Z — A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team (@A10DemoTeam) February 9, 2022

As mentioned in a related story, Maj. Haden Fullam, will pilot his A-10 at the end of the national anthem as part of an Air Force Heritage Flight flyover.

Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

