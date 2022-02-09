Watch
Davis-Monthan based A-10 Demo Team's jets are ready for Super Bowl Sunday

Just in time for the big game
Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 18:58:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Davis-Monthan based A-10 Demonstration Team is ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

The jets arrived yesterday at Los Angeles.

As mentioned in a related story, Maj. Haden Fullam, will pilot his A-10 at the end of the national anthem as part of an Air Force Heritage Flight flyover.

Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

