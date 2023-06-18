Davis Monthan Airman died during training exercise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A press release from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base shared the U.S. Air Force is in mourning following the tragic death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, a 48th Rescue Squadron medical logistics airman.

Wade's body was discovered at Roosevelt Lake on June 17, concluding a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

In the press release, Colonel Scott Mills, the commander of the 355th Wing, expressed his deep sadness as he confirmed the devastating news.

"We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade's family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together."



The incident began on June 14 when Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was reported missing at Roosevelt Lake while conducting training in preparation for supporting jump operations. At approximately 2 p.m. on that day, the GCSO received a call regarding a missing person, initiating an extensive search and rescue effort.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Wade's death are currently under investigation. During this difficult time, the Air Force community extends its deepest condolences to Staff Sgt. Wade's family, friends, and colleagues. The loss of such an exceptional Airman serves as a painful reminder of the risks and sacrifices inherent in military service.

For more information, call 355th Wing Public Affairs at 520-228-3406.