Davis-Monthan AFB to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 00:06:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has announced they're now requiring all personnel and visitors to mask up indoors on base.

They say the change is effective immediately.

This new mask policy calls for everyone to mask up inside regardless of vaccination status. That includes service members, federal employees, contractors, and visitors. The rules apply to all Department of Defense buildings.

Davis-Monthan announced the move in a Facebook post Wednesday.

This comes the day after the CDC reversed it's own mask guidance to recommend vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with moderate or high spread of the virus.

