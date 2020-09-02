David Blaine to perform "Ascension" stunt in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Illusionist and extreme stuntsman David Blaine will take on his next challenge, right here in Arizona.

#DavidBlaineAscension is beyond anything that I could’ve imagined. It’s also really complex so it will now take place in Arizona. I'm hoping to ascend in a few days, so set a reminder to get notified when I take off. https://t.co/bVy2WU5kvM pic.twitter.com/JY3p2iQZeZ — David Blaine (@davidblaine) August 30, 2020

Blaine posted to Twitter about his project called "Ascension." In the video he says the idea is to, "grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way up into the sky until I [Blaine] almost disappear."

The stunt was scheduled to take place in New York City, but was then moved to Arizona.

Blaine says he has been working with a team of experts to prepare and will do the stunt, if weather permits, on September 2nd at 6:00 a.m..

You can watch the live event here.