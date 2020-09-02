Menu

David Blaine to perform "Ascension" stunt in Arizona

Posted at 5:45 AM, Sep 02, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Illusionist and extreme stuntsman David Blaine will take on his next challenge, right here in Arizona.

Blaine posted to Twitter about his project called "Ascension." In the video he says the idea is to, "grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way up into the sky until I [Blaine] almost disappear."

The stunt was scheduled to take place in New York City, but was then moved to Arizona.

Blaine says he has been working with a team of experts to prepare and will do the stunt, if weather permits, on September 2nd at 6:00 a.m..

You can watch the live event here.

