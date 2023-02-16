Dave's Hot Chicken to open on Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dave's Hot Chicken, a national chain with 106 locations, will open its first Tucson location.

The restaurant, at 5615 E. Broadway, held a soft opening Wednesday. The small menu offers chicken tenders, sliders, fries and shakes. The levels of heat on its chicken options range from "no spice" and "mild" all the way up to "reaper," which requires customers to sign a waiver before trying.

The chain's investor roster includes the likes of Drake and Samuel L. Jackson.

For more information, visit the Dave's Hot Chicken website.

