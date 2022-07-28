Dave's Hot Chicken coming to Broadway and Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans of both fried chicken and spicy foods will soon have a new destination for fast food in Tucson.

The area's first location of Dave's Hot Chicken is in the works at Broadway and Craycroft.

The menu consists of fried chicken tenders with a heat scale ranging from "no spice" to "reaper," with sides such as macaroni and cheese, kale slaw and cheese fries.

According to the chain's website, the restaurant has origins as a late-night parking lot pop-up stand in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles run by four friends. The stand gained a following due to its "Instagram buzz" that eventually generated lines "stretched around the block."

The California-based eatery now has restaurants around the U.S. and in Canada.

Check back with KGUN 9 for the opening date.