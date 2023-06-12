Daughters of MLK and Malcolm X to speak at UA for Juneteenth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ilyasah Shabazz and Berenice King will be speaking together in Arizona for the first time at the Centennial Hall on Monday, June 19, the Juneteenth holiday.

Ilyasah Shabazz is the third daughter of Malcolm X. Berenice King is the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr.

The University of Arizona celebrates the "Beyond Juneteenth" Initiative, which celebrates Black people in the Southwest all year long.

This event is a celebration and culmination of "Beyond Juneteenth." It's called "Beyond Legacy: The Next Generation of Justice and Action in the 21st Century."

The discussion will be moderated by Denise TrimbleSmith, a project director in for justice initiatives with the UA Office of Diversity and Inclusion and a member of the "Beyond Juneteenth" committee.

TrimbleSmith plans to focus their conversation on King and Shabazz, their fathers, and their mothers' fight for justice in America.

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to announce the freedom of enslaved people in Texas.

The event will begin at 7 PM at Centennial Hall. Tickets are free, but attendees must register to reserve a seat. There will be a reserved area for student seating. Employees and other community members may request up to four tickets.