Dare To Fly Scholarship inspires Arizona undergraduate students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Helping students achieve their goals one scholarship at a time.

"Dare To Fly" is the motto and title of the scholarship that was given to 11 prestigious Arizona students. Nearly $50,000 was awarded to these selected students out of 300 applicants. Former Senator McSally’s goal is to establish a strong community of recipients to inspire the next generation.

“These 11 scholars are the future for Arizona. They are bright, they have shown tremendous capacity and grit," said McSally.

Students will not only receive scholarship money but they also get additional resources to help guide them during their studies like mentoring, networking opportunities, and guest speaker visits.

“Despite things that maybe would have held them back and to have big dreams for their future and I am excited to be their wingman along the way," said McSally.

Isabel Patchen is an incoming freshman at the University of Arizona and plans to study illustration, design and physiology. The UArizona is the only school in the state of Arizona that offers a physiology minor.

The scholarship is not only helping Isabel, but it is helping her family too. “My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in November of last year so we are having some financial troubles having to pay for her treatment and hospital visits. So this will really really really help me get through college while we also have to help my mom,” said Patchen.

One applicant is following in the footsteps of a former pilot. Jodi Denny will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and hopes to bring more awareness to women in aviation.

“Especially when we don’t have many women pilots. My flight instructor Mike Weat he was also a fighter pilot and he told me that women make better pilots than men and after he told me that it was just like I am going to be doing this now," said Denny.

The scholarship is inspired by former Senator McSally’s book about the simple lessons in never giving up.

Out of the 11 selected students, two of them will be attending the UArizona this fall. The Arizona Community Foundation always has scholarships available online for students to apply.

----

