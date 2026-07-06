Dante's Tavern closing its doors in Midtown

Dante's Tavern, a restaurant staple on East Grant Road for the last 13 years, announced via social media Monday that it is closing its doors.

The post cited an upcoming building remodel and the "imminent Grant Road widening project" as the reasons.

"We will miss our community, friends, family, and staff," the post said. "It has been an honor to serve Tucson for the last 13 years."

Owned and operated by Chef Kenneth Foy, the restaurant started out with the name Dante's Fire. Many of its menu items, including its escargot, poppers and chicken marsala, will be available until they close in a few weeks.

The post said that they will continue to provide services through Tucson Catering Company and Solana Spanish Villas.