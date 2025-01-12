Dan Spindle joins Good Morning Tucson Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monday morning, wake up with KGUN 9 as we welcome home a familiar face to Southern Arizona. Dan Spindle, who long-time viewers will remember on-air from 2006 to 2010, is joining co-anchor Claire Graham and meteorologist April Madison as a member of the Good Morning Tucson team.

After beginning his television news career at KGUN 9 as a reporter and anchor, he moved on to work at the Scripps station in Phoenix, KNXV, and most recently at KSL in Salt Lake City.

Dan, who grew up in Willcox after moving to Southern Arizona with his family while in the fifth grade, attended Willcox Middle School and High School, and still considers himself a "proud Willcox Cowboy." His wife, who grew up in Benson, still has family in the area, further cementing their close ties to Southern Arizona. A devoted University of Arizona Wildcats fan, Dan looks forward to cheering on his team while reconnecting with the community he’s always considered home.

“I’ve always considered Southern Arizona my home,” said Dan Spindle. “Returning to KGUN 9 is like coming full circle. Southern Arizona is more than the place I grew up; it’s the community I care about. I look forward to working alongside Claire and April to bring our neighbors valuable stories that hit close to home – and to show why they matter in our daily lives.”

"I couldn't be more excited to get started and get reestablished at KGUN, and say hello to everybody out there in the community," Dan said.