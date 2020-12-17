Menu

Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, construction crews install new border wall sections seen from Tijuana, Mexico. What started as an online fundraiser to provide President Donald Trump with donations for his southern border wall has morphed into a new foundation whose members vow to build a wall themselves. The "We The People Will Build the Wall" campaign has surpassed $20 million since it was created in December by Air Force veteran and triple amputee Brian Kolfage. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Border Wall
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-17 15:45:09-05

GUADALUPE CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Government contractors are igniting dynamite blasts in the remote and rugged southeast corner of Arizona, forever reshaping the landscape as they pulverize mountaintops.

The pace to build President Donald Trump’s border wall has picked up in his last weeks in office.

It's created environmental damage, the worst of it along Arizona’s border. Century-old saguaro cactuses have been toppled, and ponds with endangered fish are shrinking.

Recent construction has sealed off the last major undammed river in the Southwest.

It’s more difficult for desert tortoises, the occasional ocelot and the world’s tiniest owls to cross the boundary.

The Trump administration says it’s protecting national security, citing it to waive environmental laws.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

