Dairy Queen springs for free ice cream on first day of spring

Pat Parris
4:49 AM, Mar 20, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Spring has sprung and Dairy Queen has decided to spring for some free ice cream. 

DQ is offering a free ice cream cone to celebrate the arrival of spring on March 20. 

Here are the rules: just one small vanilla cone per person at participating, non-mall locations. No chocolate dipping or other treat-related enhancements. 

Dairy Queen asks to limit it to one cone per person for the day. 

The event is about more than just delicious ice cream, however. It's also a fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

In the last 30 years, DQ has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network hospitals in its local communities. Last year, fans and franchisees contributed nearly $300,000 in one day.

Thanks DQ and happy spring. 

