Daily bread: Barrio Bread sports holiday loaves, and lines, ahead of Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. — As first light broke on the day before Thanksgiving, the aroma of fresh-baked bread wafted through Tucson’s Broadmoor-Broadway neighborhood.

Outside of Barrio Bread, a line stretched down the block as locals and tourists alike waited patiently, eager to take home a piece of the city’s celebrated bakery for their holiday tables.

For owner Don Guerra, the sight of the crowd represented more than just the success of his business.

“Everyone’s trying to get their loaves of bread to put on their tables,” Guerra said. “It’s a proud moment for Barrio Bread, a community-supported bakery that’s all about local grains, agriculture, and gastronomy.”

Guerra’s passion for community is palpable.

He started Barrio Bread in his garage in 2011, coining the term “Community Supported Baker” (CSB) to describe the bakery’s mission.

“This is about a community investment project,” he explained. “It’s a circular economy model where everyone participates to keep the bakery running and flourishing.”

For loyal customer Joy Vargo, Barrio Bread is a Thanksgiving essential.

“I’ve been coming here since Don was baking out of his garage,” Vargo said. “It’s amazing to watch someone so passionate bring an entire city together.”

She planned to bring one of Guerra’s signature loaves to a Friendsgiving celebration for 15 she's hosting.

“It’s a wonderful way to share bread with everybody,” she said.

Robert Knodle, another customer, emphasized the bakery’s welcoming atmosphere.

“Maybe the nicest owner I’ve ever met and the best bread I’ve ever eaten,” Knodle said. “We always buy the apricot bread — it’s perfect for Thanksgiving.”

The bakery’s popularity stems not only from its quality but from Guerra’s dedication to using local ingredients.

“I contract directly with farmers,” Guerra said. “We use local grains, heritage varieties, and long fermentation to create low-glycemic, low-gluten bread.”

His signature Heritage loaf, featuring a saguaro cactus design, symbolizes the bakery’s roots. “I wanted the bread to speak for itself,” Guerra said. “This is who we are as Tucsonans.”

Barrio Bread also gives back to the community, partnering with local organizations like the University of Arizona’s Garden Kitchen to provide bread through SNAP benefits.

“Giving back is foundational,” Guerra said. “You have to give with open hands because if you don’t, you can’t receive.”

Despite the long holiday lines, Guerra’s bread is accessible year-round, with options at the Food Conspiracy Co-op and other locations.

“If the line is intimidating, you can always come another day — it’s worth it,” Vargo said.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Guerra remains grateful.

“Seeing those smiling faces, knowing they’ll share this bread with their families, it’s a reminder of what Thanksgiving is really about.”