DACA remains in limbo; what this means for recipients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal judge in Texas ruled Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is illegal— leaving the federal policy for people brought into the country as minors in limbo once again.

The case will likely head to the U.S. Supreme Court, but in the meantime, the government cannot process new applications.

Sean Goslar is the regional manager with immigration services for Chicanos por la Causa in Tucson. He spoke with KGUN 9 about how this impacts "dreamers" around the nation.

"It doesn't affect those that already have DACA," Goslar revealed. "They can continue renewing their applications. The government will accept new applications, but they can't process them."

This leaves "dreamers" in a state of uncertainty.

"So, basically we're kind of stuck in the same limbo that we've been in, but luckily you can still file for your renewals if you need help with that, you should go to somebody if you need help with that," Goslar said. "But luckily, renewals can still continue for those that have DACA."

The Migration Policy Institute estimates there are around 20,000 people eligible for DACA who are not yet recipients.