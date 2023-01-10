D2 Dispensary celebrates grand opening of new location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The D2 Dispensary team is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in the Palo Verde Plaza at 7139 E. 22nd St.

Staff gathered with members of the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce and community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

This location also offers a drive-thru for medically licensed patients and 21+ recreational customers.

"Here we have a wide variety of cannabis products, ranging from flower, to edibles, to concentrates, to vapes," shared D2 Dispensary General Manager Quinlan Ammons. "You have the ease of coming in and using our kiosks and talking to any of our consultants or just going right through the drive-thru and getting in and out as quick as you need."

D2 Dispensary's general manager also spoke favorable about the consulting area for people who may need guidance selecting a cannabis product.

"Biggest thing that I think we have here that not a lot of other places have is a consulting room for any patients or customers that need that one-on-one consulting," added Ammons.