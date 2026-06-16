UPDATE: Power outage causes gate closure at Davis-Monthan

UPDATE (1:14 p.m.):

According to an email from Davis-Monthan, the closure was the result of a power outage that lasted about 20 minutes.

The email said, "As a standard safety and security protocol during a loss of power, our Security Forces members temporarily closed the gates to ensure the continued security of the installation. Power has since been restored, and normal gate operations have resumed."

—————————-

All gates at Davis-Monthan are closed to inbound and outbound traffic until further notice, according to the Air Force base's Facebook page.

No more information was given.