D-M air show to launch in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show has a new November launch date.

Originally scheduled for April but delayed due to the pandemic, the air show will take place November 6 and 7 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” will headline the show.

Admission is free, but premium seating is sold at ThunderAndLightningOverArizona.com.

The show can draw as many as 150,000 fans, with aircraft that fly in formations as close together as 18 inches.

Joining the Thunderbirds will be the U.S Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force “Desert Lightning” Combat Search and Rescue Demo, Vicky Benzing, Kent Pietsch, Kirby Chambliss, the Red Bull Helicopter, Red Bull Skydivers, Joe Shetterly, Melanie Astles and the Flashfire Firetruck.

"We are very excited to bring the Thunderbirds and a world-class air show back to Tucson," said Maj. Charles Cole, Director of the Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, in a statement. “We are also excited to open up Davis-Monthan to our local community and give them an opportunity to meet members of our armed services and share with them the important role our base serves in our nation's defense and in our community.