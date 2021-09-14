D-I-Y home improvement project turns into work of art

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A D-I-Y home improvement project for one Tucsonan has turned into a work of art.

Lisa Stoner says she was looking for a way to improve her yard and came up with the idea to build a glass bottle wall. "One thing led to another and did a YouTube education and I have a bottle brick wall," says Stoner.

She says she started in February by collecting bottles in any way she could. Stoner says with the help of people she knows who work in the community, she was able to gather the bottles she has now.

From gathering to cutting to assembling, she says the project has been time consuming. "It's slow because most of the time I am doing it by myself. It's moving faster now that I have a process to it."

While it has taken months, Stoner says she has enjoyed the process. "To me, projects are more of a meditation.... I can just focus on doing a good job and it just - it's meditating to me. I know some people really really like to work with their hands and I'm one of those people."

"I just want people to see it and feel like, 'hell yeah, that's awesome' just like I do. I see it and I'm like 'aw, that makes me happy.'"

