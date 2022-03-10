Cyclovia Tucson co-hosts University of Arizona Arts oasis pop-up party

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the tenth year, Cyclovia Remix is co-hosting the final group ride and pop-up party with the University of Arizona's Center for Creative Photography and Museum of Art, as well as Catalyst Studios and the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research.

This celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

It is open for the public to meet at Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street for the first half of the event, or join after at the pop-up party on Olive Road north of Second Street.

Cyclovia transforms three to five miles into car-free and carefree streets for everyone to safely explore the festivities.

Food, art, plants and science collide for the public to enjoy on the UArizona campus.

This is the last event before the big Classic Cyclovia on Sunday, March 27.

For more information, please visit CycloviaTucson.org.