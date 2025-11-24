Cyclist struck, killed on Highway 92 in Sierra Vista

A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 92, in Sierra Vista, Saturday.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, officers and Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services personnel responded to a reported crash on Highway 92, south of Buffalo Soldier Trail, at about 6:40 p.m.

A passenger vehicle had collided with a bicyclist that had been traveling south on Highway 92 in the left lane.

The cyclist was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center and was later declared dead, the news release said.

An investigation revealed that the cyclist had been traveling in the left lane and several vehicles had to swerve to avoid striking the cyclist before the crash took place.

Visibility was limited due to darkness and inclement weather, the news release said.

The vehicle that struck the cyclist was also traveling southbound in the left lane.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and submitted to a DUI investigation. There are no criminal charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

