Cyclist injured near Vail; deputies need help finding out who did it

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is asking for the public's help related to an injured bicyclist on Tucson's Southeast side.

Public Information Officer Keith A. Bee says this person was found near South Pistol Hill and East Colossal Cave roads Friday just before 5 p.m.

He estimates the rider was hurt between noon and 1 p.m.

Though PCSD Vail District deputies responded, traffic unit detectives have since taken over the case and are requesting information from Tucsonans to help track down the person responsible.

Anyone with information should call 911. A reward is also possible if people would like to submit an anonymous tip through 88-CRIME.