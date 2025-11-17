Cyclist dies in Midtown after being hit at an active HAWK light crossing

A 41-year-old cyclist died Sunday morning in Midtown after an SUV failed to stop for her at an active HAWK light.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Jennifer Nicole Hall was crossing the street at the HAWK light near the intersection of East Speedway and North Richey Boulevard, when she was struck by a 55-year-old driver traveling eastbound on Speedway.

Hall was wearing a bicycle helment when she was hit. The HAWK signal was displaying solid red at the time of the crash, the news release said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the news release said. TPD determined that the driver was not impaired.

No citations or charges have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing.