Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Cyber Ninjas fights Arizona audit public records demands

items.[0].image.alt
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 9:59 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 12:59:53-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Maricopa County judges are growing increasingly frustrated that a cybersecurity consultant working for the Arizona Senate has not provided records related to its review of the 2020 election for release under the state’s public records law.

One judge said last week that Cyber Ninjas is “playing with fire.” Another on Tuesday scheduled a contempt hearing to decide whether to fine, jail or otherwise sanction Senate leaders for not doing enough to force Cyber Ninjas to turn over records. Cyber Ninjas says its files are its own private property and not subject to the public records law, though the courts have disagreed.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!