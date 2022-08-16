Customs officers find over 100,000 fentanyl pills, 50 pounds of cocaine and meth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has prevented another batch of dangerous narcotics from entering America's black market.
Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirmed officers busted a driver Monday for hiding the following in a hidden floor compartment:
- About 108,000 fentanyl pills
- 26 pounds of cocaine
- 27 pounds of methamphetamine
Another excellent find by #Nogales CBP Officers!— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 16, 2022
Yesterday, hidden in a compartment built into the floor of a vehicle officers seized approx 108,000 fentanyl pills, 26 pounds of cocaine and 27 pounds of meth. pic.twitter.com/ywEJiozH7g
U.S. Border Patrol agents also recently tracked down a group of undocumented immigrants trying to get away from authorities.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said an SUV was seen "fleeing" near Sierra Vista.
He announced Tuesday the SUV crashed into a tree, leading the Mexican driver and six other undocumented immigrants to pile out of the car.
Though they tried running away, Chief Modlin explained agents then arrested them.
In collaboration, #SVPolice and @CBPAMO assisted Tucson Sector agents with a fleeing SUV near Sierra Vista.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 16, 2022
Following a single-vehicle crash, the Mexican citizen driver and six migrants were arrested after they tried to flee from the scene. #Teamwork@SierraVistaAZ pic.twitter.com/V68fGYPC2i
