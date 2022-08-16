Customs officers find over 100,000 fentanyl pills, 50 pounds of cocaine and meth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has prevented another batch of dangerous narcotics from entering America's black market.

Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirmed officers busted a driver Monday for hiding the following in a hidden floor compartment:



About 108,000 fentanyl pills

26 pounds of cocaine

27 pounds of methamphetamine

U.S. Border Patrol agents also recently tracked down a group of undocumented immigrants trying to get away from authorities.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said an SUV was seen "fleeing" near Sierra Vista.

He announced Tuesday the SUV crashed into a tree, leading the Mexican driver and six other undocumented immigrants to pile out of the car.

Though they tried running away, Chief Modlin explained agents then arrested them.

