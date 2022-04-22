Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Customs Border Protection seizes about 70,000 fentanyl tablets, pounds of cocaine

Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 19:07:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drug smugglers are getting creative with the ways they smuggle drugs.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) just uncovered about 70,000 fentanyl tablets hidden inside wooden blocks on a tractor.

Officers say the inspection happened at the Port of Nogales.

They confirm K9 teams also discovered 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in the wooden blocks.

RELATED: DEA working to curb fentanyl availability as overdose deaths rise

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰