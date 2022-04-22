Customs Border Protection seizes about 70,000 fentanyl tablets, pounds of cocaine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drug smugglers are getting creative with the ways they smuggle drugs.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) just uncovered about 70,000 fentanyl tablets hidden inside wooden blocks on a tractor.
Officers say the inspection happened at the Port of Nogales.
They confirm K9 teams also discovered 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in the wooden blocks.
RELATED: DEA working to curb fentanyl availability as overdose deaths rise
@CBP Officers and K9 teams at the port of Nogales seized over 13 lbs of cocaine and approximately 70,000 fentanyl tablets concealed within wooden blocks on a tractor. Excellent work #Nogales teams! Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed! Thank you! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k1dltqiaiG— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) April 22, 2022
