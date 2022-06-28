TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has caught a driver who had cocaine hidden in a car's oil filter.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries said Tuesday officers had stopped a vehicle, only to find out the engine was modified.

During an inspection, they discovered a package of cocaine squished into the oil filter.

Humphries appreciated the officers' vigilance in securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP officers accounted for 97,600 pounds of cocaine seized last year.

So far, federal employees have seized 40,500 pounds this year.

