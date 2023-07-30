Curtain closes on summer camp: Arizona Rose Theatre performers continue building community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For over thirty years, the Arizona Rose Theatre works to bring the community together over the arts. In addition to the mainstage productions, the theatre hosts summer camps for Southern Arizona's young performers.

Erin Recuparo is the Arizona Rose Arts Academy program coordinator and the daughter of the couple who started the theatre over thirty years ago.

"It's to share in a story or experience," she said. "It really is about the arts and the arts are so important. It keeps the arts alive and introduces it to new generations."

During summer camp, the performers practice the music and choreography for hours. Liv Fredericksen practiced her solo performance for months in anticipation for the end of camp showcase.

"I love singing, acting and just creating stories," she said. "It's the community we've built here. Everyone is just so nice and we are just one big happy family."

She shares the stage with fellow camper Kai Piers, who is also excited to perform their favorite songs.

"For me it's about making people laugh or feel certain emotions," Piers said. "Telling other people's stories — whether they are real or fake — is just really great."

Both performers have been coming to the camp for years and they are excited to come back next year.

