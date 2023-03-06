Crowds come out to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders, Grammy-winning artist Linda Ronstadt speak at Festival of Books

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The crowds certainly were out Sunday for the second and final day of the Tucson Festival of Books.

Thousands gathered for their chance to see two prominent figures in entertainment and politics, Linda Ronstadt and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"It was an honor. Always wanted to see her, never saw her in concert," said one longtime fan of Ronstadt.

"It was just kind of unreal to see him live and in person for the first time," said one college student and supporter of Sanders.

Packed inside the north ballroom on the University of Arizona’s campus this afternoon were thousands of festival goers eager for their chance to see the two big names from two very different worlds.

Twelve-time Grammy Award-winning artist Linda Ronstadt spoke to her hometown crowd, discussing her latest book, "Feels Like Home."

For long-time fan Rachel Bowman, it did feel like home. The Tucson native traveled from Washington to see the "Blue Bayou" singer.

"I have been a fan of Linda since she started as a young singer back in the days of her hippie years," she said.

Just hours after the appearance from Ronstadt, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders spoke to fans and supporters, promoting his latest book, "It's Okay to Be Anger About Capitalism."

"I have been loving him since I was a teenager in high school so getting to see him speak was amazing," said one supporter in line to get her copy of his book signed.

