Crime scene photos of Vail double homicide

TUCSON, Ariz - Evidence photos just released give a look inside a murder scene in Vail.

Pima Sheriff's Deputies say Hernando Enriquez told them he killed his wife and 15-year-old daughter-- and tried to kill his 17-year-old son.

Photos from Banner UMC's emergency room hint at the rush to keep a double homicide from becoming a triple homicide. They show wrappers from medical supplies strewn around a treatment room apparently as doctors and nurses worked on badly injured patients.

Deputies say Hernando Enriquez told them he killed his family after planning the crime for two or three days.



Most of the crime scene photos are too gruesome to show on TV.



They show the effect of murder by knife and blunt object.



The blunt object may be a large piece of steel. It's part of a jack stand strong enough to hold up a car for repairs. Deputies took multiple pictures. They measured it carefully, and swabbed it in the sort of tests that could detect blood and DNA.



Enriquez son said he thought he'd been hit with a hammer.



Photos show what appears to be the teen, sitting outside the house, bandaged for a head wound.



Hospital photos show the injury under that gauze.



Hernando Enriquez is in the Pima County Jail. To get out pending trial, he'll have to post a five million dollar bond in cash.