Crime continues to decline in the already low-crime town of Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Already touted as one of Arizona’s safest cities, Oro Valley has continued to see its crime rate decline in recent years.

For residents, safety is just as important as any other quality the town has to offer.

"I’ve never encountered any crime," one resident stated. "I think it’s a great place to be."

Another resident who recently moved back said "I wouldn’t be back here if I wasn’t feeling safe."

Oro Valley is a prime location for families and retirees, but it isn't just the suburban feel and easy access to nature that attracts people to the area. It's also the town’s low crime rate compared to other parts of metro Tucson.

"I’ve been a resident of Oro Valley for three years. I love it here. There’s nothing about Arizona I don’t like," another resident added.

Historically, Oro Valley’s crime rate has always been relatively low. According to CityData.com, violent and property crime has steadily declined from 2015 to 2020.

For the Oro Valley Police Department, maintaining a low crime rate is always a priority.

"To make the people that are here safe, feel safe," said Darren Wright with OVPD. He explained that serving a much smaller community compared to Tucson allows them to implement unique proactive strategies like the ‘Adopt a Business’ program.

"It’s a voluntary program where businesses can register, and they are assigned a liaison officer. So one of the officers that works that beat is assigned as their individual liaison officer. They get their cell phone and stuff like that."

With an already-low crime rate that’s dipping even lower, one Marana resident who works in Oro Valley says the biggest crime you have to worry about is having a heavy foot.

"I usually feel really safe. I mean, I haven’t really experienced any crime around the area. Usually, you have to even watch your speed while you’re driving because there’s cops everywhere."