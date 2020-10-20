Crews work to protect homes in evacuated Arizona community

CROWN KING, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters have installed sprinklers and cleared open spaces to protect homes in the evacuated small community of Crown King from a wildfire burning in the Prescott National Forest in north-central Arizona.

The fire remained at about 14.3 square miles with containment reported around 21% of its perimeter as of Tuesday. The fire started Thursday and its cause remained under investigation. Aircraft are being used to help ground crews fight the fire.

It was burning in rugged wooded terrain about 7 miles northwest of Crown King and 18 miles south of Prescott.

