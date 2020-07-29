Crews to combat buffelgrass in Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Workers will use herbicides to slow the spread of buffelgrass in Saguaro National Park.

Monsoon rains have brought dormant plants, including buffelgrass, back to life. The aggressive, non-native grass competes with natural desert wildlife and can spread fires.

Workers spray herbicides with glyphosate as the active ingredient, and is absorbed by actively growing leaves. If the grass is less than 50 percent green, workers remove it by hand.

Workers will treat park land in the Tucson Mountains and Rincon Mountains during the next two or three months starting Aug. 6.

